These were the best selling smartphones for 2019

DURBAN - The Apple iPhone XR was the best selling smartphone for 2019 according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse. Another Apple smartphone, the iPhone 11, raced to become the second-best selling model globally for 2019 despite it being launched in September. This also shows the impact of the new iPhone series during the all-important holiday season in Q4. Out of the top ten models, Apple held six places capturing a 3 percent market share. Apple is followed by Samsung with three models, all from its A series, among the top 10. The mid-range A series with features like OLED display, multiple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, coupled with the brand power of Samsung created an excellent value proposition for buyers. Source: Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse

Oppo took Xiaomi’s position from 2018, with its A5, which was also the top-selling model in China. Within the regions, the top selling models in Asia-Pacific region were from OPPO. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as the Latin America they were from Samsung, and in North America they were from Apple – highlighting the regional popularity of these various smartphone brands.

Apple captured all the top five places in North America, while Samsung captured all five in the Middle East and Africa. However, the combined share of the top five models in North America was nearly 30 percent; the highest among all regions, and an indication of market consolidation. iPhone XR was the only model to capture double-digit market share in any region.

Huawei the second-largest player in the global smartphone sales, had no models in the top 10 globally. The company, which has concentrated its efforts in China after the trade ban was imposed, had its Huawei P30 in the top five models in China.

The top 10 models alone captured approximately 15 percent of the global smartphone sales. 5G still contributed to only 1 percent sales in 2019 hence, there were no 5G models among the top 10. However, this might change in 2020, as the networks roll out, Apple launches its 5G iPhones and 5G devices enter lower price tiers.

Here is SA's most popular smartphone - report

South Africans have firm favourites when it comes to smartphones and statistics conducted by MTN and Vodacom show that the Hisense U961 is the most widely used phone in South Africa.

The Hisense U961 is priced at around R999. It is followed by the Mobicel Rebel, Mobicel Astro and a few other smartphones brands, all of which cost more than R1000

Online service QuotesAdvisor.com has analysed its website traffic and the results suggest that the majority of smartphones that visit the website are Apple iPhones –any of them–, which altogether surpass the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime.

From a total of 13025 smartphones, 24 percent (3172) are an Apple, followed by Samsung with 17 percent (2166) and Huawei with 7 percent (925).

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE