A Lesotho-based mining company - Firestone Diamonds - said yesterday that it had recovered its largest “54-carat, intense fancy yellow, sawable diamond from its Liqhobong mine”.





Chief executive Paul Bosma commented: “The Liqhobong mine has become known for its fancy yellow stones, but this one is the largest that we have recovered so far and it is therefore quite special. Although certain segments of the diamond market are currently struggling, the demand for unique natural stones remains positive.”





Firestone Diamonds said that the sawable diamond would be put on sale during September this year.





De Beers loses its sparkle



In other mineral news, Anglo american subsidiary, De Beers rough diamond sales for the fourth cycle of 2019 amounted to $415 million (R6 billion) from $581m in the third cycle and compared with $554m during the same period last year.

"Cycle four saw lower rough diamond sales against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, and as we enter a seasonally slower period for the 21 May 2019 Indian factories closing temporarily for the traditional holiday period," De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.

De Beers specialises in diamond exploration, mining, retail, trading and industrial diamond manufacturing sectors. The company is active in open-pit, large-scale alluvial, coastal and deep sea mining.

De Beers is 85 percent owned by Anglo American with the rest of the shareholding held by the government of Botswana. It mines in operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and SA.





African News Agency (ANA)

The Lighobong mine is one of the largest diamond mines in Lesotho and in the world.