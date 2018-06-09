Alta is the first electric bike manufacturer to enter racers in the world’s most challenging enduro competition, the Erzberg Rodeo held annually in Austria. Photographer: Hannah Elliott/Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL - When Harley-Davidson Inc. announced earlier this year that it would make an electric motorcycle, many people in the independent motorcycle community lauded the move.





“This will only increase the respect that the brand gets,” Alan Stulberg, founder of custom-build shop Revival Motorcycles, said at the time. “At least finally, they can say that Harley does low-tech heritage and it does cutting-edge technology.”





But the brand didn’t say it would make the e-bike from scratch. So it was interesting to note which company Harley announced in March would help usher it into the new millennium, as it were: Alta Motors, the California-based manufacturer founded in 2010.





This made sense. Harley has suffered for years from declining sales as its rider base enters retirement. Alta’s average customer age is younger, and the company undoubtedly faces the needs intrinsic to any startup—help with infrastructure and funding.





Those who have followed closely may have been able to predict such a marriage. Over the past year, Alta has increased the range and power of its four-bike portfolio while decreasing prices. For instance, the price on the SM supermoto I rode in Los Angeles went down from $15,500 to $13,495; the forthcoming SMR will add horsepower and torque. (“Supermoto” is the style of motorcycle racing that combines handling hard-packed dirt, jumps, other obstacles, and paved tarmac in a single race.)





Domestic sales at Alta, meanwhile, have risen year over year, increasing 18 times from 2016 to 2017. The company does not yet sell motorcycles outside the United States.





I looked forward to riding the off-road style bikes Harley-Davidson deemed so promising. I tried out the Alta Redshift SM, the most street-focused model, rather than the dirt-, rocks- and sand-focused ones. I call it that because of its sleek, slick tires and shorter battery life.





The Good