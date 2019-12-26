INTERNATIONAL - Tinder, Netflix Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. took the top three spots in App Annie’s 2019 ranking of consumer spending on non-gaming apps, underlining the growing importance of subscription services for generating revenue.
Games offering in-app purchases of virtual currency and upgrades, commonly called microtransactions, continued to lead overall rankings, with video subscriptions dominating the rest of the field.
Even before the much-anticipated Disney+ and Apple TV+ services have taken off, Baidu Inc.’s iQiyi, Google’s YouTube and Alibaba Group Holding’s Youku all ranked in the top 10 apps by revenue.