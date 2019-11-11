West Africa’s pioneer solar-based wireless internet service provider Tizeti said on Monday it had launched its 4G LTE network in Nigeria.

JOHANNESBURG - West Africa’s pioneer solar-based wireless internet service provider Tizeti said on Monday it had launched its 4G LTE network in Nigeria, with plans to extend to leading cities in the country and other West African countries, in line with its focus on accelerating access to affordable broadband connectivity in under-served populations. In a statement, Tizeti said the launch provided it with the opportunity to drive the growth in demand for eCommerce, music, interactive games and video consumption in Nigeria.

The first phase will see the rollout of high-speed 4G services to the Rivers, Ogun and Edo states, stimulating economic activity and providing unlimited access to affordable and reliable broadband, Tizeti’s chief executive officer, Kendall Ananyi said.

"Access to affordable and reliable unlimited internet connectivity has been an intractable problem for a lot of Nigerian businesses and residential customers, especially for people in Edo, Rivers and Ogun States," Ananyi said.

"To address this and provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution, we leverage our solar-powered, always-on towers and robust internet bandwidth from MainOne to create a low CAPEX and OPEX network of owned and operated towers. This allows us to offer customers unlimited internet at 30 to 50 percent the cost of traditional mobile data plans."