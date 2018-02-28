FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file photo, a branch of Toys R Us at St Andrews retail park in Birmingham, England, displays a closing down sale banner. The British arm of Toys R Us has gone into insolvency administration, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018, putting 3,200 jobs at risk. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, File)





The toy retailer has struggled in Britain in recent years as shoppers increasingly prefer to spend online rather than visit its large out-of-town stores. Moorfields Advisory said all stores would continue trading until further notice, but the company had entered administration after an “unsuccessful attempt to sell its business as a going concern”.





“We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business,” Simon Thomas, a partner at Moorfields, said. The administration did not affect the operations of Toys R Us outside the UK.





- REUTERS

