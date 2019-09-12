Air Namibia operates six flights a week between Frankfurt and Windhoek during low season, and seven flights a week during the high season, from July to November each year. Picture Henk Kruger/Cape Argus



INTERNATIONAL - Namibia's troubled state-run airline, Air Namibia, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Escher Luanda as the chairperson of Air Namibia Board of Directors as from the 9th of September.

Air Namibia's Corporate Communications Officer, Twakulilwa Kayofa in a statement released Wednesday said the appointment came following the recent resignation of two top officials from its board of directors on Sept. 6.





According to Kayofa, the board resolved that a vice-chairperson will be appointed only when the new Board Members are appointed.





Xavier Masule, Air Namibia's Interim Chief Executive Officer said Air Namibia management and staff look forward to continuing to work with the new chair during his tenure to elevate the national airline to greater heights.





Namibia's flagship airline, Air Namibia is now in a state of insolvency, the company's manager of corporate communications, Paul Nakawa told Xinhua in an interview on Wednesday.





Nakawa said whether to keep the airline as a state-owned entity or offload it to a private investor is still being considered by the Namibian government who is the sole owner of the financially trouble airline.





The airline which plies routes in most Southern African countries as well as Europe is depending primarily on subsidies from the Namibian government at the moment.





XINHUA