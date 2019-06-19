“Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the euro against the dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others.”

Trump’s Twitter post came hours before the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to start a two-day policy meeting and not long after Draghi said at the institution’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal, that “additional stimulus will be required” if the economic outlook doesn’t improve.





The euro fell on the comments and was down 0.2% to $1.1195 as of 12:20 p.m. in London.





While Trump didn’t mention the Fed in his latest tweet, the U.S. central bank has been a target of his wrath for a year because he views the Fed’s policy rate as too high.





Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019





