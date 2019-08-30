FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room at the White House, in Washington. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. and China are scheduled to have a conversation about trade today without giving details. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

INTERNATIONAL - President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. and China are scheduled to have a conversation about trade today without giving details.

Trump’s comments followed signs from China that it wouldn’t immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increase and wanted to focus on removing new tariffs, to prevent a further escalation of the trade war.

“There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level,” Trump said when asked in a Fox News radio interview if planned September talks with China are still on. Hours later, neither side had confirmed whether a conversation had taken place.

Trump is under increasing pressure from Republican senators and others who say that uncertainty on trade is contributing to a U.S. economic slowdown.





Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, had told Politico: “There’s no question that trade uncertainty is contributing to the slowdown.”





Trump responded during the radio interview that he wasn’t going to give up, saying tariffs are working.





‘We’re Winning’

“So what does Pat Toomey want me to do? Does he want me to say, let me put my hands up, China? Continue to rip us off, just continue,” Trump said. “Let me give up right now China, even though we’re winning.”





For its own part, China continued to urge dialogue Friday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular briefing in Beijing that the two sides “are maintaining effective communication.” “We hope the U.S. can demonstrate good faith and take real action to work in concert with China and find solutions together on the basis of mutual respect,” Geng said, repeating the government’s standard line.





A report earlier Thursday showed U.S. economic growth decelerated in the second quarter by more than initially reported, suggesting the president’s trade actions are weighing more heavily on the pace of expansion.





U.S. stocks rallied alongside European stocks Thursday as investors saw reason for trade-talk optimism. Shares in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced Friday on the final trading day of a tumultuous month. Investors have sent bond yields plummeting in recent weeks amid growing concern the record-long U.S. expansion is approaching an end.





“China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war,” Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. “China is lodging solemn representations with the U.S. on the matter.”





When asked if that meant China wouldn’t retaliate at all for the latest escalation by the U.S., Gao didn’t elaborate but repeated the same comments. Gao’s commented amid signs China’s economy slowed further in August, according to a Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators from financial markets and businesses.



