WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was still scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland slated for later this month but that he would not go if the partial shutdown of the federal government continued. China's Vice President Wang Qishan is also expected to attend, but it is not clear if there are any arrangements for a meeting between him and Trump during the annual gathering.

China and the US have taken a 90-day pause in implementing tariffs to hammer out a trade deal. Optimism that the US would reach a trade agreement with China boosted US Treasury yields to their highest this year.

The Swiss meeting could also provide Trump with opportunities to discuss better terms of trade with the European Union, Japan, Canada and Mexico.

Reuters