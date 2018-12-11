(181209) -- TUNIS, Dec. 9, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2018 shows the car-free Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia. A car-free day was organized by Tunisian municipality on Habib Bourguiba Avenue on Sunday to advocate green commuting. (Xinhua)

INTERNATIONAL – Tunisia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday. Inflation stayed at 7.4 percent in November, its third month in a row at that figure, official data showed. It fell from 7.5 percent in August and 7.8 percent in June.

In May, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 6.75 percent in a bid to tackle inflation - at the time the second hike in three months.

In October, A business delegation left South Africa for Algeria and Tunisia on a five-day trade and investment mission.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) said in a statement that the trade mission formed part of its objective to identify and create export markets for South African value-added products and services.

South African products and service offerings will be promoted and business partnerships are expected to be created between business communities from Algeria and Tunisia.

Dr. Rob Davies, dti minister, said the mission aims to advance Tunisia, Algeria, and South Africa’s trade and investment relations. Both countries feature as key strategic partners for South Africa in the North Africa region and are pivotal partners towards advancing integration on the continent.



“This mission will serve as a stepping stone in cementing trade relations and encouraging investment with the two nations. Also, it is an ideal platform for South African companies who would like to export value-added products and services and those looking for investment opportunities in the region,” Davies said.

REUTERS AND AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)