INTERNATIONAL - Tunisia announced that it has signed three agreements with Niger, Burkina Faso and Senegal on enhancing cooperation in the agriculture and rural development.

he agreements were signed on the sidelines of the International Exhibition of Agriculture, Agricultural Machinery and Fisheries (SIAMAP 2019), which is held in Tunis on Sept. 24-29, Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said in a statement.





"These agreements aimed at boosting agricultural research and training, promoting the management of irrigation and water resources, and providing added value to agricultural products," said the statement.





Tunisia is working to lift its trade relations with other African countries at a higher level and to make these countries benefit from Tunisia's expertise and know-how, it added. In 2018, Tunisia's agricultural trade with the African continent accounted for 29 percent of the country's total exports, compared with 15 percent in 1996.





XINHUA

