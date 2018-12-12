Next year budget expects Tunisia’s economy growing in 2019 by 3.1 percent, up from an estimated 2.6 percent this year.





The government will halve tax for companies operating in sectors including technology, textiles, engineering and pharmaceuticals to 13.5 percent under next year’s budget.





The 2018 budget raised taxes on cars, alcohol, telephone calls, the internet, hotel accommodation and other items in an effort to help balance the books.





Taxes on bank profits were raised to 40 percent from 35 percent. Ihe government also raised this year by 1 percentage point the value-added tax and imposed a new 1 percent social security tax on employees and companies.





REUTERS