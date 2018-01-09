JOHANNESBURG - Netflix announced that their users preferred to make use of the streaming app to watch series and movies on their TVs.
The company went on to state that users from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa used a TV as their primary viewing device.
“Netflix users across EMEA are using between three and five different Internet-connected devices for their entertainment needs. Streaming on TV devices is leading by far, with 55% of Netflix viewing hours in EMEA being through connected TVs," Netflix said in a statement.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE