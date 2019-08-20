FILE - In this June 16, 2019, file photo, protesters march on the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's protest movement has reached a moment of reckoning after protesters occupying the airport held two mainland Chinese men captive, and pro-democracy lawmakers and fellow demonstrators question whether the whole operation has gone too far. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Twitter Inc. found and deleted hundreds of accounts it said China used to undermine the Hong Kong protest movement and calls for political change.

The company said it took down 936 accounts that originated within China and attempted to manipulate perspectives on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. Facebook Inc., acting on a tip from Twitter, said it also found a similar Chinese government-backed operation on its social network, with five fake accounts, seven pages and three groups.





“Based on our intensive investigations, we have reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation,” Twitter said Monday in a blog post. “Overall, these accounts were deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong, including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground.”





Facebook came to the same conclusion. “Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government,” the company said in a blog post.





This is the first significant move against coordinated disinformation from China by Twitter and Facebook. The social networks are blocked in the mainland, but many people still access the sites via technical workarounds. In Hong Kong, where the sites aren’t blocked, protesters have roiled the financial hub for 11 weeks fighting to secure democratic freedoms. The alleged disinformation campaign is one of several ways China has sought to quell the largely leaderless protest.



