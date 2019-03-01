Supplied

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) hosted the first annual networking, information & investment summit at the Cape Town Convention Centre last week. The event saw business leaders and dignitaries identifying business opportunities for water, clean energy & environmentally sustainable services in the UAE.

The summit highlighted upcoming large scale projects in Dubai in line with Dubai Expo 2020 and Vision 2021; debuting tenders in different sectors of DEWA as well as highlighting business opportunities in Dubai in the coming year.

DEWA representatives have invited business leaders from the African continent to participate in the Dubai Water, Energy and Environment Technology Expo to be held in October 2019.

Taking steps towards a sustainable economy, DEWA in the next 5 years is rolling out over 30 billion USD and are looking out for companies from South Africa to bid for the tender.

The tender will cover areas of solar, clean energy, green funding consultancy, smart cities, cyber security, clean transportation, renewable energy, innovative & alternative technology for sustainable development.

In order to move towards Vision 2021 and Dubai Expo 2020, which has sustainability as one of its main theme, DEWA has developed a comprehensive Smart Grid strategy and aligned its corporate strategy with the Dubai Smart City Program and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030.

At present, DEWA is implementing three major initiatives: Generate Your Own Electricity with Solar Panels, Smart Applications via Smart Grids and Meters, Drive the Next Generation Car (Green Charger). One of the other initiative is Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park that is going to be the largest Solar Plant in the world with a capacity of 5,000 MW. Dubai is definitely one of the today’s most promising solar markets in the region along with being a trend setter for other Middle Eastern and North African countries.

Dubai also intends to shift the dependency to clean energy source up to 75% by 2030, along with reducing its carbon emissions by 30% in the same year.

To achieve these ambitious targets, we are looking to partner with companies from South Africa who have gone above and beyond in the field of clean-tech showcasing a significantly important role in the field of sustainability.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



