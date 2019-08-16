Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Supplied

(Speaking at the Embassy of the UAE to South-Africa, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, HE Ambassador Mahash Saeed Alhameli lauded the official visa waiver by the South African Department of Home Affairs for Emirati citizens.) South African Minister of Home Affairs (DHA) Aaron Motsoaledi, on July 10 2019, announced the new list of visa-free countries at the 2019 Budget Vote. The United Arab Emirates was among seven countries to be issued this waiver, making it one of the first Gulf countries to be exempted.

The UAE along with several countries has officially been added to the visa waiver list, with the possibility of UAE citizens travelling to South Africa to stay for a period of up to 90 days effective as of August 15, 2019. The UAE Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Mahash Saeed Alhameli, in Pretoria on Thursday 15 August 2019, extended the UAE’s appreciation to the South African government on behalf of the Emirati government and its citizens.

“I would like extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the esteemed South African Department of Home Affairs which allowed the Visa waiver for UAE nationals visiting South Africa”.

Ambassador Alhameli says the initiative from the South African government reflects the international status of the UAE, and confirms the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa. Ambassador Alhameli says the waiver will open new horizons for South Africa; particularly in areas of tourism, trade and investment, science and technology, and security. Visa-free access for UAE citizens travelling to South Africa will provide significant opportunities for the expansion of UAE investments in the country and contribute to an increase in the number of UAE tourists travelling to South Africa” he said.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has made great strides in its diplomatic and consular efforts to enhance the country's standing at the international level and to provide distinguished consular services to the citizens of the country to facilitate their travel to the world on the one hand, and to strengthen bilateral relations with the countries of the world by strengthening cooperation in the aforementioned areas.

“According to a number of international indicators, UAE nationals are among the world’s largest travel spenders. Ambassador Alhameli says that the UAE is confident that the Visa waiver will further open up the potential for discussions around aviation links between the UAE and South Africa, through an increase in travel demand. “UAE nationals have realised that South Africa has many business and leisure areas. The exception from Visa requirements to enter South Africa, will certainly impact on expanding investments and increasing the number of tourists – which will ultimately strengthen the interaction and encourage the links between our two countries”, said Ambassador Alhameli.

BUSINESS REPORT