Uber and Postmates agree on $2.65bn all-stock deal

INTERNATIOANL - Uber Technologies has agreed to acquire Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock takeover expected to be announced as soon as Monday morning in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber Eats head Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty is expected to continue to run Uber’s combined delivery business, according to a person who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal. Under their agreement, Postmates Chief Executive Officer Bastian Lehmann and his team will stay on to manage Postmates as a separate service, another person said.

The takeover would help Uber gain ground against privately-held DoorDash, the current market leader in US food delivery. While Postmates hasn’t kept pace with DoorDash, it maintains a strong position in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, both of which could be valuable to Uber Eats.

Representatives for Uber and Postmates declined to comment.

Uber and Postmates had held discussions on and off for about four years but the talks accelerated about a week ago after Uber approached the latter firm, one of the people said. The move for Postmates comes on the heels of Uber’s failed bid to acquire publicly traded GrubHub, which was scooped up by Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com NV for $7.3 billion. Uber’s board of directors has approved the deal, a person said, though the plans could still be subject to change.