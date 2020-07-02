Uber extends mask requirement for drivers, riders, launches new campaign

INTERNATIONAL - Uber on Wednesday extended indefinitely a requirement for drivers and riders on its platform to wear a face covering or mask and launched a new campaign video to educate users about the policy.

The company began requiring masks on May 18 and on Wednesday extended the policy, which was originally slated to run out at the end of June.

“Extending our ‘No Mask, No Ride’ policy is the right thing to do. We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe,” Uber said in a statement.

A spokesman said not setting an expiration date for the policy was intentional as the company continued to monitor the situation and the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Uber’s stance comes as US infections surge and the debate over public health measures and wearing a mask has taken on a partisan tone in the United States.