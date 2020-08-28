Uber gets boost as regulator changes stance on London license

INTERNATIONAL - Regulators signaled they would take a neutral stance on a new London license for Uber Technologies, offering a route for the ride hailing firm to continue to operate in its biggest European market.

The London transport authority plans to leave the final decision to a judge, an attorney for Uber said in a filing for a court hearing Friday. The decision essentially mirrors the process through which Uber was given a 15-month license two years ago.

“The question whether, in the light of the changes made by Uber London since the decision, it is now a fit and proper person, is one for the court,” Tim Ward, a lawyer for Uber said in the filing, noting that he was summarizing the regulator’s view.

Uber’s disclosure came ahead of a trial to challenge Transport for London’s decision to strip the company of its operating license. The regulator said last year that the firm had failed to adequately verify drivers’ identities and safeguard the service for passengers.

TfL declined to immediately comment after the hearing. An official at Uber didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.