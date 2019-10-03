INTERNATIONAL - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said it launched an app called Uber Works to connect temporary workers looking to work shifts with businesses trying to plug gaps in their rosters.
The app, made available only in Chicago for now, will show workers the available shifts in a certain area and help businesses that struggle to staff up during peak demand, and with missed shifts and high turnover, Uber said in a blog.
“Uber Works has a business dashboard and we connect directly with businesses, including restaurants and others, to assist them with filling empty shifts,” a company spokesman told Reuters.
The move to diversify its core business comes at a time when Uber’s main ride hailing operations face competition in Asia, while the US company is also facing regulatory scrutiny for classifying its drivers as independent contractors.
Last month, a driver with Uber sued the company after California legislators voted to help thousands of those workers become employees and enjoy associated benefits.