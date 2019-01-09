Yegomoto motorcycle taxi transporting passenger. Uganda expects to pick the winning bidder by the end of 2019 to build and operate a $1.5 billion road project. PHOTO: Supplied



INTERNATIONAL – Uganda expects to pick the winning bidder by the end of 2019 to build and operate a $1.5 billion (R20.8bn) road project under a public/private partnership (PPP) model, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The planned 95-km (60-mile) highway will connect the capital Kampala with Jinja, an industrial town in the east of Uganda.





The road forms part of a broader transport artery linking the Kenyan coast to landlocked Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, as well as the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.





Patrick Muleme, head of design at state-run Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), told Reuters the motorway was the first road in Uganda being implemented using a PPP model.





The contractor will design, build and operate the road for 30 years, earning profits by charging tolls before handing it back to the state.





Analysts have said projects relying on PPP financing have often stumbled in the regional in the past over government guarantees and revenue sharing arrangements.



