Russia and Uganda have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. African News Agency (ANA Archives)

JOHANNESBURG – Russia and Uganda have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 63rd International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General conference in Vienna by Nikolay Spassky, Deputy Director General – Director of international activities of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and Muloni Irene Nafuna, Uganda’s minister of state for energy and mineral resources.

The agreement lays the foundation for practical cooperation between Russia and Uganda in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In particular, it implies joint work in areas such as creation of nuclear infrastructure, production of radioisotopes for industrial, healthcare, agricultural use, as well as education and retraining.

The parties agreed to exchange visits for industry experts in the near future and to create workgroups for specific applications in specific areas, including construction of the centre for nuclear science and technology in Uganda on the basis of a research reactor of Russian design.

- African News Agency (ANA)