INTERNATIONAL - Uganda's ministry of finance on Monday said it does not recognize any crypto-currency or companies related to such as a legal tender.
The ministry said in a statement released to the public that it has not licensed any organization in the country to sell crypto-currencies or to facilitate the trade-in of crypto-currencies.
The statement further noted that any organizations trading crypto-currencies are not regulated by government or any of its agencies. It warned that anyone dealing with crypto-currencies in the country are at risk of losing it.