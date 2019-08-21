INTERNATIONAL – After the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Uganda has formed a committee of ministers to fast-track the country's penetration into the Africa market.





"With the integration of the African continent, Uganda stands to benefit from expanded markets, stimulation of increased productivity, increase in trade and services and employment," Kyambadde said.





"We are immediately targeting livestock products, coffee, tea, iron and steel, among others. Services will include education, tourism, business services and infrastructure services."





Kyambadde noted that Uganda is targeting markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. She said the other markets are in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) area and the East African Community (EAC).





AfCFTA seeks to remove trade tariffs and allow free movement of goods and people in the continent. It has been ratified by 27 African countries.





XINHUA

Amelia Kyambadde, minister of trade, industry and cooperatives, told parliament on Tuesday that the committee will strategize Uganda's competitiveness in the market, among others.