INTERNATIONAL – Uganda is targeting east African arrivals to boost its tourism numbers as it prepares to showcase at a travel exposition in neighboring Kenya next month.
Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in a statement issued here on Monday said the country will showcase adventure, golf tourism and nightlife under the theme: "Uganda: The adventure capital of East Africa." UTB, a state-owned agency charged with tourism promotion, said the exposition in the Kenyan capital Nairobi will be a good opportunity for Uganda to "tap into various operators and visitors from Kenya and across the world".
"Kenya remains Uganda's biggest source market for tourists in the region, accounting for 29 percent of total tourism arrivals registered in 2018," the statement said.