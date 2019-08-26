Uganda Airlines is preparing for its much-anticipated collective take-off on Wednesday as the national carrier is revived for the first time in 18 years. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG – Uganda Airlines is preparing for its much anticipated collective take-off on Wednesday as the national carrier is revived for the first time in 18 years. And out of its four initial destinations, the most popular one is the Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the East African reported.

The national carrier will start with flights to Nairobi, Dar-es Salaam in Tanzania, Juba in South Sudan and Mogadishu.

The first flight is expected to leave Entebbe at 6.00am and land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, at 7.15am. The Mogadishu flight will leave Entebbe at 5.37pm and land at Aden Adde International Airport at 8.00pm.

The high demand for flights to Mogadishu is due to the relatively large Somali community living in Kampala and because of the offer of direct flights to Somalia as Uganda Airlines is currently the only airline flying directly from Entebbe to Mogadishu.





- African News Agency (ANA)