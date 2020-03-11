U.K. chancellor Sunak announces $39bn stimulus for coronavirus

People will get financial support if they need it to cope with the virus, with statutory sick pay for everyone who’s been told to self-isolate, and more generous welfare rules

The National Health Service will get “whatever it needs, whatever it costs,” with a 5 billion-pound emergency response fund immediately for public services

The coordinated response from the U.K. central bank and government underlines the scale of the threat to the global economy from the outbreak. The Italian government pledged $28.3 billion to combat the epidemic, while the European Central Bank warned of a 2008-style crisis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to do “whatever is necessary” to weather the economic storm.





For Sunak, 39, it is a baptism of fire. He has been in the most senior finance minister’s post for only 27 days, after his predecessor quit following a disastrous clash with Johnson. His statement comes at a critical time for the British economy, which unexpectedly stalled in January, even before any impact of the virus could be felt.





Businesses fear the impact of the virus could be catastrophic, with as many as one in five workers potentially being forced to stay at home sick, according to officials.



