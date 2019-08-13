A fruit stall displays fruit at a market in London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.U.K. wages rose at their fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through June and employment climbed to a record high. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

INTERNATIONAL - U.K. wages rose at their fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through June and employment climbed to a record high.



The stronger-than-forecast figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest the labor market remains tight, meaning the Bank of England is unlikely to join the global rate-cutting trend, at least for now.





However, the unemployment rate rose as more people actively started looking for work, and there were some signs that the jobs market is succumbing to the Brexit jitters weighing on the wider economy, with vacancies falling to their lowest level since early 2018.



