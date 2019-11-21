United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to African countries to implement a historic free trade agreement in order to pursue economic growth that benefits both people and the planet.

JOHANNESBURG – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to African countries to implement a historic free trade agreement in order to pursue economic growth that benefits both people and the planet. The UN chief made the appeal in his message for Africa Industrialisation Day, observed annually on 20 November, as he explained that industrial development was “of critical importance” for sustained and inclusive economic growth in African countries.

While manufacturing on the continent has been growing faster than the world average, he said it will need to speed up, UN News reported.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is expected to usher in a market of least $3 trillion and a consumer base of more than one billion following its launch last year. At the same time, the manufacturing sector is projected to double by 2025, creating millions of jobs.

“I call on African countries to adopt a holistic approach to industrial policy, pursuing, through stronger multi-stakeholder partnerships, green and clean industrialisation strategies that promote equitable economic opportunities and take into account the urgency of addressing the climate crisis,” said Guterres.





