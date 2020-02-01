In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, a fan wears a shark hat as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra comes up to bat in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park in Washington. Creators of the viral video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

INTERNATIONAL - “Baby Shark,” the viral earworm and de facto anthem for the Washington Nationals during the team’s World Series run last year, gave its producer Kim Min-seok a fortune of about $125 million.



His uncle Kim Chang-soo is doo-doo-doing even better. He and his family have an estimated net worth of roughly $1 billion, thanks in large part to their 54% stake in F&F Co., which manufactures and sells official Major League Baseball-branded clothing, bags and ball caps.



