INTERNATIONAL - “Baby Shark,” the viral earworm and de facto anthem for the Washington Nationals during the team’s World Series run last year, gave its producer Kim Min-seok a fortune of about $125 million.
His uncle Kim Chang-soo is doo-doo-doing even better. He and his family have an estimated net worth of roughly $1 billion, thanks in large part to their 54% stake in F&F Co., which manufactures and sells official Major League Baseball-branded clothing, bags and ball caps.
Shares of the Seoul-based company almost tripled last year after striking a deal to sell MLB apparel in China. In June, it launched an online store on Alibaba’s Tmall, attracting more than 3.55 million visitors in two months, and opened two brick-and-mortar stores in Shanghai in December.