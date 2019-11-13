INTERNATIONAL - Unilever UNc.AS on Wednesday named non-executive director Nils Andersen as its new chairman, appointing an executive with deep experience across consumer goods and logistics industries to help the Dove soap maker navigate a dip in emerging market sales growth and fix its foods business.
Andersen will replace Marijn Dekkers, who is standing down after more than three years as chairman to focus on his responsibilities as founder and chairman of investment and advisory firm Novalis LifeSciences, the company said in a statement.
Dekkers will remain on the board as non-executive director.
Andersen, who was appointed non-executive director of Unilever in 2015, comes in to support chief executive Alan Jope at a time when India and China, two of the company’s biggest markets, are showing signs of slowdown.
The Sino-US trade war and sluggish domestic consumption are weighing on China’s economy and irregular monsoons have curbed rural spending in India, contributing to a sharp slowdown in emerging market sales in its most recent quarter.