FILE - In this Sunday Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, a truck waits outside a closed petrol station of the Nile Petroleum Corporation in Juba, South Sudan. South Sudan's state-owned oil company has been "captured by predatory elites" and is being used to fund the country's civil war, according to reports by two investigative organizations. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)

JOHANNESBURG - The United States is targeting South Sudan’s state-owned oil company, its oil and mining ministries and a dozen other oil-related entities in an attempt to stem the financial flow fuelling the country’s civil war, AP reported.

On Wednesday the US State Department said in a statement that South Sudan’s government and “corrupt official actors” were using the revenue to purchase weapons, fund militias and undermine peace.

The statement added it would be taking action against 15 South Sudan oil-related entities.

- African News Agency (ANA)