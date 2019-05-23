The US is deliberating whether to add Megvii, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and two others to a blacklist that bars them from US components or software, people familiar with the matter said. The two others under consideration are Meiya Pico and Iflytek, according to one of the people.





The Trump administration is concerned about their role in helping Beijing repress minority Uighurs in China’s west, they said, asking not to be identified talking about private deliberations. There’s concern also that Hikvision’s or Dahua’s cameras, which come with facial-recognition capabilities, could be employed in espionage, the people said.





Such a move would escalate tensions with China and raises questions about whether the US is going after more of the country’s corporate champions. Trump’s administration last week barred Huawei Technologies from American technology, a move that pummeled shares in US chipmakers from Qualcomm to Intel, and threatens to damp global economic growth and disrupt the rollout of critical next-generation wireless networks.





Chinese offshore yuan erased earlier gains after Bloomberg’s report. Shares of Hikvision and Dahua plunged in Shenzhen after the New York Times first reported on the potential ban. Both companies have been accused by human rights groups of facilitating Beijing’s persecution of the Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic group, in the western region of Xinjiang. The Trump administration however has held off on taking action because of sensitive trade negotiations with China, the people said. Those talks have since stalled.



