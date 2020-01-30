INTERNATIONAL - Verizon Communications on Thursday added more monthly mobile phone subscribers than expected as it benefited from including the Disney+ streaming service with some of its plans.
The largest US wireless carrier by subscribers has cut prices and made its offerings more attractive by bundling services such as Apple Music to battle intense competition in the industry.
The company said it added 790000 phone customers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter, well above the average analysts’ estimate of 525000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.
Total operating revenue rose to $34.78 billion from $34.28 billion, beating the estimate of $34.60 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
In October, Verizon said it would offer a year-long subscription to Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ with its unlimited plans, a move aimed at rival AT&T Inc, which is expected to launch its own streaming platform HBO Max in May.