Upstart Brands





The growing competition is promoting more variety in models and products. Now in its fifth year, online retailer ThirdLove has shoppers answer a series of intimate questions about their breasts -- which of these nine illustrations matches your breast shape? -- while reassuring consumers that every woman’s body is unique. The company has raised $13.6 million from investors and expects to double its sales this year. Companies like Adore Me, True&Co. and Everlane are taking a similar approach.





In the mall, Victoria’s Secret is facing new competition as well, primarily from American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Aerie brand. The intimates chain is opening stores and amassing a teen and young-adult following, getting attention for its campaign using models of many body types whose images aren’t retouched in editing. Comparable sales at Aerie increased 34 percent in the fourth quarter, and it ended the year with $500 million in sales.





Bee Walsh, a 29-year-old dog walker living in Washington said she buys almost all of her underwear and bras from Aerie because their products are comfortable and compelling. When she wants something special, she’ll browse independent merchants on Etsy or click an ad on Instagram. The last time she bought something at Victoria’s Secret, it was a bralette -- she returned it.





“The conversation right now is more about bodies than it is about underwear,” she said. “People are defining for themselves where they fit in society, and they don’t have to settle.”





At Victoria’s Secret, sentiments aren’t evolving. Nearly every style comes with a push-up option, from unlined lingerie to sports bras.





“Women want to project a figure,” said Wexner, 80, in a recent interview in the Financial Times. Wexner and other L Brands representatives didn’t respond to interview requests for this story. “You wouldn’t have to be James Bond or Dick Tracy or the head of the FBI,” to know that breast-augmentation is “a popular thing,” he said.





There is still a lot to like about Victoria’s Secret, experts like Corlett and Harrington say. In particular, the store cares about service, has a national presence and is focused on one kind of item at a mid-range price point. Women work the fitting rooms, available to measure customers, pull different styles and offer a t-shirt to put on over the product to see how it might fit under clothing. This service, which many older women sought from department stores, is an in-person experience the retailer should try to replicate online and market to its shoppers, WSL’s Corlett said.





“Once you get past the bombshell windows, they care about fitting you well,” Corlett said. “They’re not inexpensive, but they wear well and they fit well -- and maybe that’s more the side of the store they should be playing up.”





To The Lingerie Addict’s Harrington, one quick fix for the retailer would be to expand its size offerings as many online and department-store brands have to fit more bust sizes.





“They just actively avoided doing anything to make the brand more inclusive, and that’s becoming glaringly obvious now,” Harrington said. “What are they waiting for?”





- BLOOMBERG