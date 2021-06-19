Virgin Atlantic explores possibility of launching flying taxi service
Virgin Atlantic is exploring the possibility of creating a flying taxi service in the UK.
The company - which was founded by the billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson - could launch a flying taxi service as part of its partnership with Vertical Aerospace, with the firm hoping to fly people between towns and major airports.
Michael Cervenka, the president of Vertical Aerospace, told the BBC: "There's a lot of hype in this market.
"We have taken the approach that is pushing the bounds of what is available in terms of technology, but not going beyond."
Vertical Aerospace has merged with Broadstone, in a deal that values the company at $2.2 billion, and the firm recently announced its intention to float on the New York Stock Exchange.
Meanwhile, Branson previously admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be unprecedented challenge for his business interests.
He explained: "Over the five decades I have been in business, this is the most challenging time we have ever faced.
"It is hard to find the words to convey what a devastating impact this pandemic continues to have on so many communities, businesses and people around the world. From a business perspective, the damage to many is unprecedented and the length of the disruption remains worryingly unknown.
"Together with our Virgin company teams, I am working day and night to look after our people and protect as many jobs as possible."
Bang Showbiz Tech