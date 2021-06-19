Virgin Atlantic explores possibility of launching flying taxi service

The company - which was founded by the billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson - could launch a flying taxi service as part of its partnership with Vertical Aerospace, with the firm hoping to fly people between towns and major airports.

Virgin Atlantic is exploring the possibility of creating a flying taxi service in the UK.

Michael Cervenka, the president of Vertical Aerospace, told the BBC: "There's a lot of hype in this market.

"We have taken the approach that is pushing the bounds of what is available in terms of technology, but not going beyond."

Vertical Aerospace has merged with Broadstone, in a deal that values the company at $2.2 billion, and the firm recently announced its intention to float on the New York Stock Exchange.