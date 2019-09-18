FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400, with Tail Number G-VROC, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco

INTERNATIONAL - Virgin Atlantic is hoping to add over 80 new routes to its network after a third runway is built at London’s Heathrow Airport including short-haul and domestic flights, the British airline said on Wednesday.



Heathrow’s expansion is due for completion in 2026 after lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the third runway in June 2018, although environmentalists and local groups are challenging the plans in court.





Virgin Atlantic said it could serve up to 84 new locations from the expanded airport compared to its current 19.





The plans would depend on Britain changing how it allocates slots to airlines. Currently Heathrow is dominated by British Airways owner IAG but rules governing the allocation of slots are under review by the government.



