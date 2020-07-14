Virgin Atlantic secures £1.2bn as airline avoids crashing under Covid-19 pressure

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

INTERNATIONAL – Virgin Atlantic Airways secured a £1.2 billion rescue in a major victory for Richard Branson, whose airline was at risk of failure under the weight of the coronavirus crisis. US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management will provide about £170 million in secured financing, while Branson, its billionaire founder, will contribute £200 million after raising money from his Virgin Galactic Holdings space venture. The UK airline will also get relief on about £400 million owed, with owners Delta Air Lines and Branson’s Virgin Group. The plan includes an added £450 million of creditor deferrals. The company will use a court-sanctioned process to secure approval from all creditors for the restructuring plan. Branson and his team, led by chief executive Shai Weiss, managed to secure a private bailout after the UK government refused to contribute taxpayer funds when Virgin Atlantic was grounded by the coronavirus crisis.

After months of uncertainty, the mogul – who turns 70 this week – is set to retain control of an airline he founded in 1984. Still, its future prospects hinge on the return of trans-Atlantic travel.

New York-based Davidson Kempner, which has about $30 billion of assets under management, won the deal after offering more favorable terms than other potential backers, people familiar with the matter said on July 10.

An alliance of Elliott Management and UK investment firm Greybull Capital declined to match it, while Centerbridge Partners stepped back after coming late to the process, the people said then.

Tax Residence

Branson’s abode in British Virgin Islands – where residents pay no income or capital-gains taxes – made a taxpayer bailout politically controversial. The UK government earlier rejected his plea for a loan guarantee for Crawley, England-based Virgin Atlantic, on the grounds that its credit rating was too low.

The snub launched weeks of frenzied talks to save the stricken airline. CEO Shai Weiss pitched his recovery strategy to a dozen potential supporters in a virtual presentation in May.

That led to interest from several parties, while Branson raised more than $400 million to help his companies by selling shares of Virgin Galactic.

One of the thorniest issues involved freeing up credit-card payments withheld by settlement firms in case Virgin Atlantic went bust. That matter was resolved in the last few days, the people said.

Delta, which owns 49 percent of Virgin Atlantic, has said it wouldn’t put in more cash. However, the US airline offered to make a significant contribution by delaying outstanding marketing fees and other dues, the people said. Virgin Group also waived some fees.

Cheeky Challenger

Branson, then a 30-something music entrepreneur, started Virgin Atlantic after a trip to the Caribbean on a commercial airliner was canceled at the last minute. He chartered a plane on the spot, paying with his credit card, and sold seats to the other passengers whose flight had been bumped.

In time, the company grew to become the only credible UK competitor to British Airways, inciting an intense rivalry that continues to this day. Branson’s airline, with more than 40 jets in its fleet, operates mainly on trans-Atlantic routes between London and US destinations like New York and Los Angeles.

Normally it’s the most profitable corner of the entire airline industry. But the carrier has had to park its fleet due to the coronavirus, and said it would cut 3 150 jobs, after restrictions on flying between the US and the UK caused a collapse in the trade.

The London Gatwick operation has been shut down, while Virgin Atlantic is keeping its main hub at London Heathrow. The company plans to re-start flights in coming weeks.

Bloomberg