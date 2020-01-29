INTERNATIONAL - As the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus and China’s efforts to stem its spread becomes clearer, Nomura International Ltd. now expects the blow to growth could exceed that seen during the SARS outbreak of 2003.
Real GDP growth in the first quarter could “materially drop” from the 6% pace in the fourth quarter, maybe by even more than the 2 percentage point deceleration seen in the second quarter of 2003 from the first, Nomura economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a report to clients.
Nomura expects policy makers will provide liquidity and credit support, especially to business owners severely hit by the pandemic.