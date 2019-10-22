INTERNATIONAL - Smartphones have made taking a photo and checking fantasy football scores a breeze, but inputting credit card details on that small screen can still be frustrating enough that many shoppers just give up, costing retailers billions.
Now, the world’s biggest card networks — a group that includes Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., American Express Co. and Discover Financial Services — have joined forces in an effort to make web purchases easier and reduce what the industry calls “online cart abandonment.” '
They’ve developed a checkout option that competes with established offerings from PayPal and Apple Pay that lets consumers save their payment details all in one place. Retailers then offer it as a payment button, thus eliminating the need to type in 16-digit card numbers and expiration dates in tiny boxes.