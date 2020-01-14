INTERNATIONAL - Visa Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy privately held software startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal that will boost the payments giant’s access to the booming financial technology space.
The transaction highlights how traditional financial firms are willing to pay top dollar to acquire businesses which have established strong positions servicing the digital and cashless economy.
Plaid’s technology lets people link their bank accounts to mobile apps such as Venmo, Acorns and Chime, with the San Francisco-based firm saying its systems have been used by one in four people with a US bank account.
The $5.3 billion price given in Monday’s statement is double what Plaid was reportedly valued at during its last fundraising, when it took a $250 million Series C round that was announced in December 2018.
It was later revealed by Plaid that both Visa and rival Mastercard Inc were investors in that round.