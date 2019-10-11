Photo: (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

INTERNATIONAL –The Volkswagen brand delivered 533,700 vehicles in September, 10 percent more than the same month last year, the German vehicle manufacturer announced on Thursday. With a year-on-year increase of 45.4 percent, the VW brand registered the "strongest growth" in vehicle deliveries in Europe, the company said. In its domestic market, sales increased significantly by 73.9 percent to a total of 40,600 units in September.

Sales in China, the largest single market for Volkswagen brand vehicles, increased year-on-year by 3.3 percent to a total of 287,000 in September, while sales in the North-American market saw a decline of 11.7 percent in the same period.

Last year, deliveries by Volkswagen had been at a particularly low level due to severe restrictions "as a result of the changeover to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)."

"As expected, we have now experienced a turnaround following the slump in deliveries in Europe in September 2018 as a result of the WLTP, also because we are significantly better prepared for the current second stage of WLTP," said Juergen Stackmann, Volkswagen Management Board member responsible for sales.