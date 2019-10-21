INTERNATIONAL - Vehicle sales by the Volkswagen Group increased by 9.2 percent year-on-year to a total of 904,200 units delivered in September, Germany's largest car manufacturer said on Friday.
"In the current economic and geopolitical environment, which is tense, our strong brands are once again proving to be especially valuable," commented Christian Dahlheim, head of Volkswagen group sales.
The increase was driven by the European and German markets, where the changeover to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) had led to an "unusual low level" in vehicle deliveries as a result of "restricted vehicle availability" at Volkswagen in September 2018, according to the German car manufacturer.