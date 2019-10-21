Volkswagen Group vehicle deliveries up 9.2% in September









Photo: File.

INTERNATIONAL - Vehicle sales by the Volkswagen Group increased by 9.2 percent year-on-year to a total of 904,200 units delivered in September, Germany's largest car manufacturer said on Friday. "In the current economic and geopolitical environment, which is tense, our strong brands are once again proving to be especially valuable," commented Christian Dahlheim, head of Volkswagen group sales.

The increase was driven by the European and German markets, where the changeover to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) had led to an "unusual low level" in vehicle deliveries as a result of "restricted vehicle availability" at Volkswagen in September 2018, according to the German car manufacturer.





The strongest growth in vehicle deliveries by Volkswagen was reported in the company's domestic market, where sales increased by 58.1 percent to a total of 92,800 units delivered in September.





In the European market as a whole, Volkswagen's vehicle sales increased by 31 percent to 336,300 cars, the company said.





While the Asia-Pacific region saw a 0.8 percent decline in Volkswagen vehicle sales, the company increased its deliveries in China, its largest single market, by 0.2 percent to 384,100 units.





In North America, where "overall markets shrank," Volkswagen's sales declined by 9.9 percent. Deliveries to the United States dropped even stronger by 11.5 percent to a total of 48,900 vehicles in September.





In September, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) reached a historical milestone on September 6, when the 200 000th unit of the current VW Polo rolled off the production line at the Uitenhage plant.

The VWSA production plant has been manufacturing Polos since 1996, when it started local production on the Polo Classic.

XINHUA