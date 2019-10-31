INTERNATIONAL - German automaker Volkswagen (VW) on Tuesday launched a pilot project of its electric car e-Golf in partnership with German technology giant Siemens in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, which makes Rwanda the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa where VW introduces an electric car.
VW had in June 2018 launched a car assembling plant in Rwanda together with integrated mobility solutions including application-based car-sharing services.
The Rwandan plant has an annual capacity of assembling up to 5,000 cars including Polo, Passat and Teramont, and can create up to 1,000 jobs per year.