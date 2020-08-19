Volkswagen Mexico agrees 5.5% hike in worker pay and benefits

INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen’s Mexico unit has agreed an increase in worker pay and benefits of 5.46 percent, the local union for the German automaker said on Tuesday, after the company froze worker salaries in Germany this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Manuel Aburto, spokesman for the Independent Union of Automotive Industry Workers, said the deal for a new 2020-21 collective contract comprised a salary hike of 3.62 percent and a rise in “benefits” of 1.84 percent. He declined to specify the kind of benefits the deal applied to.

The 3.62 percent increase is in line with the annual rate of inflation recorded in Mexico in July. Workers have struggled to achieve pay rises since the pandemic took hold in late February, battering the economy.

Volkswagen’s union members in the central state of Puebla, where Volkswagen runs one of the country’s largest auto plants, had sought a 12 percent wage increase and threatened to strike over the demands by Aug. 18.

The plant, which as of May had 11,364 workers, including administrative and technical staff, makes the Tiguan, Jetta and Golf models for sale in the United States, Mexico and other markets.