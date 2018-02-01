Anders Gustafsson, senior vice president Americas, Volvo Car Group, addresses the media after accepting the award for the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, which was given to the 2018 Volvo XC60, at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)





Fourth quarter net income rose 2.4percent year-on-year to 4.9billion kronor (R7.43bn), according to the group, which excludes the brand’s China-owned car division.





Net sales in the quarter rose 11percent to 91.7bn kronor. The group said it delivered 59814 trucks in the quarter, up 18percent year-on-year. Truck orders rose by almost one-third in the quarter to 69587 trucks on healthy demand in Europe, the US, China, India, and Volvo also saw a rebound in Brazil.





- DPA

INTERNATIONAL - Swedish heavy vehicle maker Volvo yesterday reported record revenue for 2017 and strong growth in the fourth quarter driven by strong demand in many markets, including Europe, amid good freight volumes and low fuel prices.