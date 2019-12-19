INTERNATIONAL - Sweden’s Volvo AB will sell its Japan-based UD Trucks business to Isuzu Motors in a deal worth around $2.3 billion, exiting a low-margin business and boosting its cash pile as competition for high-tech trucking heats up.
The deal, announced by the companies on Wednesday, is part of a broader alliance that will see them share advanced technology for electric and self-driving trucks and use their combined heft to cut development costs.
Volvo shares rose 5 percent in morning trading. Isuzu shares had gained 3 percent during Tokyo trading hours.
The partnership is the latest in a growing trend among vehicle makers joining forces to better compete in an industry upended by the rise of electric vehicles, self-driving cars and other new technologies.
Volvo said the transaction will add to its operating income by about SEK 2 billion ($208 million) and increase its net cash by SEK 22 billion.