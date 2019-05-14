

INTERNATIONAL - When Volkswagen AG’s Porsche brand agreed last week to pay $600 million to end a probe into rigged diesel engines, it highlighted the German auto giant’s struggles to move past the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal and provided fresh fodder for disgruntled shareholders.

Volkswagen’s clean-up efforts -- still lacking a thorough explanation into the roots of the crisis that has so far cost the company 30 billion euros ($33.7 billion) -- will be the focus of investor ire when the company holds its annual meeting in Berlin on Tuesday. Even though the automaker is insulated by its large owners, corporate-governance advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis urged investors to vote against VW’s leadership at the gathering.





In light of fines and indictments against the company, senior management and supervisory-board members should be held accountable “for material failures of governance, stewardship, risk oversight, and fiduciary responsibilities at the company,” ISS said in a note, recommending a vote against executives for fourth consecutive year.





“We will vote against discharging Volkswagen’s management and supervisory board due to longstanding issues related to the company’s corporate governance and compliance systems,” Ulrich Hocker, president of German retail shareholder association DSW, told Bloomberg News. The group mainly represents investors holding non-voting preferred stock but also a smaller number of common shares, he said.





A VW warning would be the latest sign of investors seeking to shake up board rooms across Germany. At Bayer AG’s annual meeting in April, shareholders hit management with a stinging rejection. In February, a long-simmering feud between Uniper SE and its largest shareholder ended with the resignation of the power company’s two top executives.



