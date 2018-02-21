FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, a worker stacks merchandise outside a Walmart in Salem, N.H. Walmart is launching a new online home shopping experience in the coming weeks that will let shoppers discover items based on their style. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Walmart is launching a new online home shopping experience in the coming weeks that will let shoppers discover items based on their style.

The move, announced yesterday, is the first glimpse of the company’s broader campaign to redesign its site with a focus on fashion and home furnishings.

The overhauled website will be launched later this year and will mirror how people shop for different items.

While some purchases like groceries are transactional, others like fashion and home furnishings require more discovery.

Later this spring, Walmart is rolling out its new Lord & Taylor dedicated page as part of its partnership with the department store chain’s parent company Hudson’s Bay.

Walmart’s home shopping site will include curated collections and nine shop-by-style options, including modern, traditional and bohemian.

It will offer design tips that will help shoppers pull items together.

“With this launch, we’re making it faster, easier and more inspiring for customers to discover the best of our assortment no matter their personal style,” said Anthony Soohoo, senior vice president and general manager of home for Walmart’s e-commerce division.

The move comes as Walmart, with its eye on Amazon.com, has been working to ramp up its e-commerce business, which still accounts for less than 4percent of its total sales.

- AP